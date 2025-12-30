Ruben Amorim wants Man United to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Ecuadorian midfielder Edeson Castillo.

As per Futbol Ecuador, Manchester United are keen on signing the 17-year-old, and he will cost €6.4 million. Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the young in the coming months.

Manchester United have already opened direct talks with LDU Quito. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to get the deal done. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his talent. Castillo could develop into a key player for Manchester United in future and justify the investment easily. The Red Devils need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 17-year-old could be a long-term prospect.

The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be quite exciting for the South American midfielder as well. He might not be a regular starter for the Red Devils, but he could develop into an important player with the right guidance. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United are yet to move past the exploratory talks phase for the youngster.

If they decide to submit a concrete offer for him, the deal should be pretty straightforward. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the player will be excited to join them, and they have the financial muscle to accept the demands of LDU Quito.

They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and signing some of the best young talents around would be a step in the right direction. They should look to formalise their interest in Castillo with an official offer.