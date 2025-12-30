(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As Arsenal enter the grueling second half of the 2025-26 campaign, they find themselves in a familiar yet precarious position, perched at the top of the Premier League table, but with the shadows of Manchester City and Aston Villa looming large.

While summer signing Viktor Gyökeres has commanded the headlines, the impending return of Kai Havertz from a long-term knee injury may ultimately be the catalyst that secures the title for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Gyökeres has struggled to adapt to the demands of Premier League football and his goal scoring return is far from impressive.

The 27-year-old has scored just five goals in 16 appearances in the league this season for Arteta’s side.

Mikel Arteta is delighted with the return of Havertz

Arteta recently noted that Havertz brings a “different dimension” to the squad, an assessment backed by the German’s performance profile.

Before his injury in August, Havertz had established himself as the fulcrum of the Gunners’ attack.

His unique ability to operate as a “False 9,” a traditional center-forward, or even a late-arriving No. 8 provides Arsenal with tactical flexibility that is impossible to replicate.

Although the Gunners have no shortage of talent in their squad, they lack a player like Havertz.

None of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke or Eberechi Eze can display the versatility of Havertz.

In the second half of the season, where opponents often sit deep in low blocks, Havertz’s aerial prowess and timing in the box become invaluable.

While Gyökeres offers raw power and directness, Havertz excels in the half-spaces, dragging defenders out of position to create room for the wide attackers.

It was with him in attack that both Saka and Martinelli displayed their best form for the club in terms of goal scoring output.

The data shows below how the Gunners have performed when they have started with Havertz, Saka and Martinelli in attack.

Metric Stat Games Started Together 68 Wins 46 Draws 12 Losses 10 Win Percentage 67.6% Combined Goals Scored 81 Combined Assists 43 Arsenal Goals Per Game (When they start) 2.4

Arsenal’s recent form has been characterised by scrappy wins and a struggle to score.

Own goals have helped them, particularly in recent matches against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Arsenal need a player like Havertz in their team

Havertz, who was Arsenal’s top Premier League scorer last season with nine goals (despite his own hamstring issues), provides a proven finishing touch.

Beyond the scoresheet, Havertz is a defensive machine in the final third. His work rate in the high press often forces mistakes from the opponents.

Having a player like Havertz, who can sprint for a full 90 minutes and win first-ball duels, will relieve the pressure on other players.

His return will be like a new signing for the Gunners since he suffered the injury in the first match of the season, an away trip to Old Trafford.

While the wide players like Saka, Martinelli or Leandro Trossard might benefit from Havertz’s return, Gyökeres is expected to face increased competition.

Havertz could well prove to be the trump card that Arteta needs to take Arsenal over the finishing line.

Sources: Mikel Arteta shortlists ambitious Arsenal targets ahead of January window