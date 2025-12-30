Premier League club ready to save struggling Man United duo in January

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Everton are weighing up ambitious loan moves for Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee as they look to strengthen David Moyes’ squad during the January transfer window.

According to iNews, the Merseyside club are assessing market opportunities that could add quality and depth without committing to large transfer fees, with both Man United stars viewed as potential short-term solutions who could make an immediate impact.

Everton’s recruitment team are understood to be prioritising Premier League-ready profiles, particularly players who can cope with the physical demands of the league while also offering technical quality.

Mainoo, just 20 years old, remains one of the most highly rated midfielders to emerge from Man United’s academy in recent years.

Mainoo is struggling for playing time at Man United

He has already earned senior England recognition and impressed with his composure, positional intelligence and ability to progress the ball under pressure.

However, with United navigating a demanding season and dealing with injuries and rotation in midfield, regular minutes have not always been guaranteed.

Everton believe a loan spell could allow Mainoo to continue his development with consistent game time while helping them address a need for control and energy in central areas.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, finds himself in a different situation. The 24-year-old Netherlands international arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations but has struggled to fully establish himself as a regular starter.

Everton see Zirkzee as a forward who could offer something different to their current options, particularly with his ability to drop deep, combine with midfield runners and occupy defenders.

Everton are wary about spending in January

The club remain cautious in the market due to budgetary constraints and Profitability and Sustainability Rules, making temporary moves an attractive option.

There is also a belief that Moyes’ track record of improving young players could appeal to United when considering suitable destinations for their assets.

For United, any decision will hinge on squad depth and availability. Injuries, international commitments and the need to remain competitive across multiple competitions could make them reluctant to sanction departures, even on a temporary basis.

That said, both Mainoo and Zirkzee are understood to be open to discussions if it means securing regular football at a high level.

