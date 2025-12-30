Tottenham stand firm as Bayern Munich make informal enquiry for defender

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Tottenham exclusive
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s long-term defensive planning has been thrust into the spotlight after highly rated youngster Luka Vušković unexpectedly became the subject of intense interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back, currently gaining valuable experience on loan at Hamburger SV, has caught the eye with a series of composed and authoritative performances in Germany, prompting enquiries from the Bundesliga’s elite.

The 18-year-old centre-back, currently gaining valuable experience on loan at Hamburger SV, has caught the eye with a series of composed and authoritative performances in Germany, prompting enquiries from the Bundesliga’s elite, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Tottenham youngster is wanted by Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are believed to have gone a step further, making informal approaches to Tottenham Hotspur to explore the defender’s availability.

However, Spurs have been quick to shut down any suggestion of a sale.

Internally, Tottenham regard Vušković as a cornerstone of their future back line. Signed from Hajduk Split last summer, the Croatian teenager was immediately loaned out to Hamburg as part of a carefully structured development plan.

That strategy now looks justified, with scouts praising his maturity, aerial dominance and calm distribution despite his young age.

He currently ranks among the top defenders in the league for aerial duels won. (Stat via FotMob)

Statistic Details
Appearances 15 (13 in Bundesliga, 2 in DFB-Pokal)
Goals 2 (vs Werder Bremen and Stuttgart)
Assists 0
Clean Sheets 2
Minutes Played 1,380
Pass Completion 90%

Importantly for Spurs, Vušković is tied to a long-term contract that runs until 2030, giving the North London club a position of real strength.

The growing interest has, however, sparked internal discussions at Tottenham about whether to accelerate his integration.

One option under consideration is recalling Vušković from his season-long loan in January.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United breaking news
Premier League club ready to save struggling Man United duo in January
Liverpool breaking news
‘Still leading the race’ – Journalist names Liverpool as favourites to sign 25-year-old
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game
‘Something can happen’ – Arteta teases Arsenal fans ahead of January transfer window

Spurs have no interest in letting Vušković leave

Luka Vuskovic in action
Luka Vuskovic of Hamburger SV (L), currently on loan from Tottenham (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Such a move would not only show Spurs’ belief in the player, but also serve to cool external interest by placing him firmly within the Premier League environment.

For now, the player himself appears focused on development rather than speculation. Vušković has publicly indicated that he has not held talks with Tottenham regarding an early recall and expects to remain at Hamburger SV until the end of the season.

From his perspective, regular minutes and continued progression in Germany are seen as crucial steps before making the jump to English football.

With defensive depth a long-term priority and several senior options approaching key stages of their careers, Spurs see the teenager as a natural successor within their system.

Tottenham reignite interest in Premier League winger but want to know his stance

More Stories Luka Vuskovic

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *