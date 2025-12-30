(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s rise since returning to the top flight has not only caught the eyes of fans across the country but has also shifted the club’s sights toward the elite of European talent.

No longer content with merely surviving, the Black Cats are reportedly preparing to battle some of the Premier League’s biggest heavyweights for the next generation of midfield stars.

According to a fresh report from TEAMtalk, Sunderland have identified Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi as primary targets.

The club’s current trajectory has allowed the recruitment team to look well beyond a relegation scrap and toward a future as a persistent Premier League force.

Sunderland eyeing move for Lamine Camara

Lamine Camara has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old Senegalese international, who has been a standout for Monaco, is held in “huge regard” across the continent.

Known for his tactical intelligence and tireless energy in the engine room, Camara has already proven he can perform on the big stage, notably featuring in the Champions League and winning the CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Sunderland’s interest in Camara is a massive statement of intent.

Under the guidance of Régis Le Bris, the club is leveraging its burgeoning reputation as a destination for young talent to convince players of Camara’s caliber that Wearside is the perfect place for their next step.

Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked

However, the Black Cats will face significant competition if they are to land the youngster.

Camara has been on Manchester United’s radar as reported by TEAMtalk.

Other reports have also linked the player with two other Premier League clubs. Tottenham have been linked with a move the player, with claims that Spurs even had scouts sent to watch the 21-year-old.

Sunderland’s local rivals Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the exciting French talent.

With Monaco reportedly open to a sale if their valuation is met, a bidding war could break out as early as January.

For Sunderland to be mentioned in the same breath as Man United, Spurs and Newcastle for such a high-profile signing illustrates just how far along the club has come.

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has been incredible

The context of this interest is Sunderland’s staggering form. Currently sitting 7th in the Premier League table, they are the division’s ultimate overachievers.

Having assembled a squad for a fraction of the cost of their rivals, they currently sit above the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle.

The “Le Bris revolution” has transformed Sunderland from a Championship play-off winner into a side that plays with the confidence of a top-six mainstay.

By targeting players like Camara and Bouaddi, Sunderland are sending a clear message: they are here to stay, and they are ready to compete with the best both on and off the pitch.