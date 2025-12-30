(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have a deal agreed with Crystal Palace for their winger Brennan Johnson.

Johnson has been linked with a move away this January following reduced game time under Thomas Frank.

The arrival of Mohammed Kudus has had an impact on his position in the team, with the Welshman only starting six league games so far.

Johnson wants to leave and there has been plenty of interests from suitors within the Premier League.

Among the clubs showing interest, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth’s interest have been the strongest.

Fabrizio Romano posted earlier today that both the clubs have approached Tottenham regarding the conditions of a deal for the player.

And the transfer expert has followed it up with another update, stating that Crystal Palace have agreed a £33.5m fee with Tottenham for Johnson.

He further adds that Bournemouth remain interested and have presented their project to the player while Sunderland and Everton have also been in contact in the last 24 hours.

All the clubs are reportedly ready to pay the fee to Tottenham. Ultimately it will come down to the player’s choice as stated by Romano.

“Brennan Johnson, set to decide his future very soon after Crystal Palace agreed £33.5m fee with Tottenham. Bournemouth also presented their project while Everton and Sunderland both called in the last 24h. Decision up to Brennan.”

Brennan Johnson’s time at Tottenham

Brennan Johnson has proven to be a decent signing for Spurs, with the Welshman scoring 27 and assisting 18 in 106 games for the club across all competitions.

His numbers across all competitions and levels stands at 74 goals and 36 assists in 268 games.

He played a vital role for the club in ending their long-awaited trophy drought last season, scoring the winning goal against Manchester United in the Europa League Final.

He finished the season with 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Final decision is Johnson’s

The decision rests on what Johnson values most at this stage of his career:

Crystal Palace: Palace are the clear frontrunners. Moving to Palace allows him to stay in London and join a side desperate for attacking reinforcement.

With Oliver Glasner’s system relying on pace and direct transitions, Johnson could instantly become their main man on the wing.

Bournemouth: The Cherries offer an exciting project, likely viewing Johnson as a direct replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is heavily linked with Manchester City.

It would be less pressure than Palace but perhaps a sideways step in terms of profile.