Tottenham face January dilemma as loan ace is struggling for playing time

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank is set to face an important decision over the future of winger Manor Solomon as the January transfer window approaches, with the player’s latest loan spell once again raising questions about his long-term place in North London.

Solomon joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 with considerable expectation.

However, his time at Spurs has yet to properly take off. After spending just one season at the club, he was loaned out to Leeds United, where injuries and inconsistency limited his impact.

Hopes of a fresh start followed last summer when Tottenham sanctioned a second consecutive loan, this time to Villarreal, on deadline day.

Initially, the move appeared to be a success. Solomon made a bright start in La Liga, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first two appearances, quickly showcasing the sharp movement and creativity that once made him such an appealing signing.

Manor Salomon is struggling away from Tottenham

However, as the season progressed, his influence began to fade. Tactical changes, competition for places, and a lack of consistent starts saw Solomon gradually slip down the pecking order at Villarreal.

As things stand, the Israeli international has accumulated just 358 minutes across 11 appearances in all competitions, returning one goal and four assists.

According to El Periódico Mediterráneo (via SportWitness), Solomon is increasingly unhappy with his role at the club, and his representatives are not ruling out an early exit when the January window opens.

A mid-season departure could suit all parties. Villarreal would benefit from freeing up squad space and reducing their wage bill, while Solomon would gain the opportunity to seek regular football elsewhere, something he desperately needs at this stage of his career.

For Tottenham, the situation presents a broader dilemma. Frank and the club’s hierarchy must decide whether to recall Solomon, facilitate another loan, or explore a permanent solution.

Salomon has no future at Spurs

Spurs’ attacking options have evolved significantly since Solomon first arrived, and there is growing competition in wide areas.

There are doubts over whether Salomon fits into Tottenham’s long-term plans.

Another loan could keep the player’s market value intact, but repeated temporary moves risk stalling his development further.

As January draws closer, Solomon’s future is firmly back on the agenda. Whether he remains in Spain, returns to England, or finds a new destination altogether, Tottenham will need to make a clear and decisive call.

