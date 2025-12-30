(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

According to a report from the BBC, Brennan Johnson is closing in on a move away from the club. Tottenham have already agreed on a fee with Crystal Palace, and the player is now deciding whether to join them. The north London outfit are looking at potential alternatives, and they have identified the 19-year-old Ivorian attacker as a potential target.

Johnson has struggle for opportunities at Tottenham despite scoring 18 goals last season. He needs to move on and Crystal Palace would be ideal for him.

Diomande has done quite well in Germany this season, and he is highly-rated across Europe. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham. They need more unpredictability in the final third, and the African would be ideal for them. He has the technical attributes for English football, and he could be a star for Tottenham.

The opportunity to join the North London club will be exciting for the African. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to test himself against top-class players in England. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a fee with the Bundesliga outfit. They signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig at the start of the season, and it is fair to assume that the two clubs are on amicable terms.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow-up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.

Diomande has 7 goals and 4 assists to his name this season. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into an asset for the club in the long-term. Even if Tottenham have to pay a premium for him now, they should look to get the deal across the line.