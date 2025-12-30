Nuno Espirito Santo wants new additions at West Ham. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking unit during the January transfer window, and they are preparing an opening offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian striker has been linked with a move away from Wolves in recent months.

According to a report from The Guardian, the West Midlands club is holding out for £40 million for the striker.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham are prepared to pay up for Larsen. They need a quality striker if they want to boost their survival hopes. They have been quite mediocre this season, and scoring goals regularly has been a problem for them.

Jorgen Strand Larsen on West Ham radar

The Norwegian scored 14 goals for Wolves last season, but he has been quite poor this season. He has found the back of the net just three times for the Premier League club. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for him as well. The Norwegian has the quality to help West Ham improve, but the Hammers will want to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. It seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay £40 million for someone who has scored just three goals this season.

Can Wolves afford to lose Larsen?

Meanwhile, Wolves are fighting for survival in the Premier League as well. They are at the bottom of the table, and they have not picked up a single win in the league so far. Losing one of their best players in January would be devastating for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The player is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining West Ham. He has not been at his best for Wolves this season, and he will be hoping for a fresh start.