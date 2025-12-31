Enzo Maresca reacts alongside Mikel Arteta as he looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Marseille attacker Robinio Vaz.

According to a report from FootMercato, the two English clubs are keeping tabs on the talented attacker, and the French outfit could be open to interesting offers for him. The highly rated striker has been a useful player for Roberto de Zerbi this season. Vaz is considered as a big talent in France.

Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Robinio Vaz

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player. He will be hoping to play more often at this stage of his career, and moving to the Premier League does not necessarily mean more game time for him. Arsenal and Chelsea both have quality strikers at their disposal, and the youngster is likely to be a squad player for them right now.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He should look to join a club where he will play every week. He is a talented player with a bright future, and regular football could bring out the best in him.

Vaz could be tempted

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite exciting for most players. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of Vaz.

The 18-year-old forward has four goals in the league this season, and he has impressed as a substitute for Marseille. He has helped them turn games in their favour this season.

There is no doubt that he would be a long-term asset for Arsenal and Chelsea as well. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the French outfit.