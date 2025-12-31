'I'm very happy for him' - Arteta is delighted with the performance of Arsenal star vs Villa

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian forward delivered an encouraging performance in the Gunners’ emphatic 4–1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

The result was a significant one for Arsenal, not only because it kept them top of the Premier League table, but also because it represented a measure of revenge against Unai Emery’s side.

Villa had beaten Arsenal earlier in December at Villa Park, and this return fixture demanded a response.

Arteta’s players delivered exactly that, producing one of their most complete performances of the season when the pressure was at its highest.

Arsenal made a statement against Aston Villa

Goals from Gabriel Magalhães, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus sealed a commanding win, showing Arsenal’s attacking depth.

However, it was Jesus’ contribution that drew particular attention, not just for the goal he scored, but for his overall intensity and work rate.

Speaking after the match, Arteta highlighted the importance of Jesus’ display.

“Gabriel Jesus has put in an incredible effort and he’s relentless,” the Arsenal boss said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“He wants more, he looks really, really, really happy. His emotional state is really high at the moment and he needed that goal. I’m very happy for him.”

Those comments reflect the wider context of Arsenal’s attacking situation. With Viktor Gyökeres struggling to find consistent form following his summer move from Sporting, questions have been raised about who can lead the line effectively in key moments.

Gabriel Jesus return boosts Arsenal’s title chances

Arteta has been clear that he needs goals from his central striker, and at present Gyökeres is not delivering at the level required.

That opens the door for Jesus to reassert himself. While injuries and fitness issues have disrupted his rhythm in recent seasons, the Brazilian remains a proven Premier League performer.

His ability to press from the front, link play and unsettle defenders offers Arsenal a different dimension, particularly in high-stakes matches where intensity and movement are crucial.

If Jesus can continue to build his physical condition and maintain this level of performance, there is a growing belief within the club that he can fill the void at the top of the attack.

