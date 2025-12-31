Barcelona make initial contact with 25-year-old striker to replace Lewandowski

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly taken their first concrete steps in planning for life after Robert Lewandowski, with Barcelona already making initial contact over a potential move for Dušan Vlahović, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

The report claims that Barcelona are positioning themselves to sign the Juventus striker either as a free agent in the summer or, if circumstances allow, by negotiating a cut-price deal in the January transfer window under what have been described as “very advantageous conditions”.

At 25, Vlahović represents the type of long-term solution Barcelona’s sporting department have been searching for.

While Lewandowski continues to deliver important goals, the Polish striker is now 37 and the club are acutely aware that his minutes must be managed carefully.

Barcelona need a younger striker to lead their attack

With fixture congestion increasing and Barcelona competing on multiple fronts, the need for a younger, physically dominant centre-forward has become more pressing.

Vlahović’s situation in Turin has made him an increasingly attractive market opportunity.

Although he remains a high-profile name, contract talks with Juventus have stalled, and the Italian club are wary of losing a major asset for nothing.

That uncertainty has alerted several European giants, but Barcelona appear keen to move early and gain an advantage.

The attacker has scored six goals in 17 appearances for the Italian side this season.

Vlahović offers a different profile to Lewandowski, powerful, aggressive in the box, strong in aerial duels and capable of leading the line in a high-tempo system.

La Liga giants continue to face financial issues

Ongoing budgetary constraints mean a transfer in January may be a little difficult to materialise.

Barcelona are confident that their project, combined with the opportunity to become the main striker at one of the world’s biggest clubs, could appeal to Vlahović.

Juventus, however, are not expected to make things easy. While they may listen to offers in January to protect his value, they will still aim to secure the best possible terms.

While no deal is imminent, the groundwork is clearly being laid. If Barcelona can navigate the financial complexities and convince Vlahović of their long-term vision, the Serbian striker could become the next leading figure in the club’s attack.

