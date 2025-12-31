Chelsea FC breaking news (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has emerged as a subject of growing interest on the European transfer market, with Borussia Dortmund making checks on his availability.

However, despite the Bundesliga side’s admiration, the French centre-back is understood to be prioritising a move to Serie A, where AS Roma have already expressed concrete interest, according to BILD.

Disasi’s future at Chelsea has been uncertain for some time. After arriving at Stamford Bridge amid significant expectations, the 27-year-old has struggled to fully earn a place in the starting line up under manager Enzo Maresca.

The club are open to discussions if a suitable offer arrives, particularly as they look to streamline their wage bill and rebalance the squad.

Axel Disasi is heading towards the exit door at Chelsea

Sky Sports have reported that Disasi is one of the players the Blues are looking to offload in the January transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund’s interest is understood to be genuine. The German club are exploring defensive reinforcements as they plan for the second half of the season and beyond, and Disasi’s experience at the highest level makes him an attractive option.

However, despite Dortmund’s track record of reviving and developing players, the defender’s personal preference appears to lie elsewhere.

Disasi is keen on a move to Serie A

Italy has emerged as Disasi’s favoured destination, with Serie A viewed as a league that could better suit his defensive strengths and allow him to re-establish himself as a central figure.

Roma, in particular, are pushing strongly. The capital club are keen to add leadership and robustness to their back line, and Disasi’s profile is similar to what their coaching staff are seeking.

Roma have already made their interest clear to the player’s camp and see him as someone who could make an immediate impact.

As things stand, Dortmund remain interested observers, but Roma are the club pushing most decisively.

