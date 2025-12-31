(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender, Almugera Kabar.

The left-back has impressed with his performances, and the Blues are ready to compete for his signature, as per BILD.

The 19-year-old left back is a talented player with a bright future, and Chelsea could use more depth in that area of the pitch. Kabar is not a regular starter for the German club, and he could be allowed to leave for the right price.

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac prefers experienced players in his team. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They will face competition from Premier League rivals Brentford as well.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and the 19-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining them as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him to prove himself at the highest level. If he can play regularly in the Premier League, it could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Kabar needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. He should look to seek gametime assurance from Chelsea before joining the club. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club will not benefit him.

HSV are interested in signing the players as well, and they will be able to provide him with regular opportunities. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from the Premier League clubs and the player. Whoever ends up signing the 19-year-old could have a future star on their hands. Chelsea have done well to groom young players, and they could help fulfil his potential as well.