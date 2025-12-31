(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund have added their name to a growing list of clubs closely monitoring the situation of Oscar Bobb, according to Sky Sports, as questions continue to surround the Manchester City winger’s short-term future.

Long regarded as one of City’s most exciting young attacking talents, Bobb could find his options opening up in the January transfer window, particularly if developments elsewhere in Pep Guardiola’s squad accelerate.

One key factor is Man City’s ongoing pursuit of Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth.

Should City complete that deal, the competition for wide attacking roles would intensify further, potentially pushing Bobb towards a temporary move in search of regular minutes.

Oscar Bobb is likely to leave Man City

Sources indicate that any departure would most likely be structured as a loan, with Man City keen to retain long-term control of the player and postpone discussions about a permanent exit.

At 21, Bobb is at a crucial stage of his development. He has impressed Guardiola and the City coaching staff with his talent.

However, breaking into a side stacked with elite attacking options has proven difficult.

Injuries have also disrupted his momentum, with the Norwegian only recently returning from a lengthy layoff that stalled his progress during a key period.

Dortmund’s interest is particularly notable. The Bundesliga club have built a strong reputation for developing young attacking players and offering them a clear pathway to first-team football.

Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing the City star

Internally, Dortmund see Bobb as a profile that fits their model, creative, fearless in one-v-one situations and capable of operating across multiple attacking positions.

While no formal approach has been made, Dortmund are understood to be gathering information ahead of a potential move.

The interest is not limited to Germany. Several Premier League clubs are also tracking Bobb’s situation, believing a loan spell could allow him to gain valuable top-flight experience while maintaining the intensity of English football.

Crystal Palace, under the leadership of Oliver Glasner, are also closely monitoring the situation of Man City winger.

Sources: West Ham in contention with Barcelona to sign €30-35m-rated Man City star