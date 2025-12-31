Insider drops bombshell Enzo Maresca update from Stamford Bridge

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s hierarchy are understood to be reassessing Enzo Maresca’s position at Stamford Bridge, with reports suggesting that the club’s owners, Clearlake Capital, have already opened lines of communication with a potential successor who is currently managing another club.

While no formal decision has been made, the development highlights growing uncertainty around the long-term direction of Chelsea’s sporting project.

A trusted source on X has confirmed that the Blues have already communicated with another manager to replace Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea insider🕵️‍♂️ who was at the game tonight: “Enzo Maresca’s position is under review, and Chelsea owners Clearlake Capital are already speaking to a potential new manager who is currently managing another club” pic.twitter.com/KuNWIODDGi — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 30, 2025

The latest update comes after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at home, a result which left the Blues 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea hierarchy is busy making contingency plans

Although he has experienced success at the club, as Chelsea’s win in the Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference league are a proof of that, however, the team is still a million miles away from winning the Premier League title and to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Maresca’s record this season is underwhelming, considering the high standards at Chelsea.

Competition Matches Wins Draws Losses Win % GF GA Premier League 19 8 6 5 42.1% 32 21 Champions League 6 3 1 2 50.0% 13 8 EFL Cup 3 3 0 0 100% 9 5 Total 28 14 7 7 50.0% 54 34

Who could replace Enzo Maresca?

Sources close to the club indicate that this review process is not necessarily a sign that Maresca’s dismissal is imminent. Instead, it reflects Clearlake’s preference for being prepared for all scenarios.

Chelsea’s recent history has shown how quickly situations can change, and the owners are keen to avoid being caught off guard if results do not improve or if the project stalls.

Internally, Maresca is still believed to have support from key figures at the club. Chelsea have been dealing with a demanding fixture schedule, injuries in key areas and the challenge of moulding a squad filled with young talent into a consistent Premier League force.

However, patience is not unlimited. Chelsea’s ambitions remain firmly rooted in returning to the top tier of English and European football.

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior could be one of the contenders to replace Maresca at the club.

Their dream target remains Zinedine Zidane, who is a currently a free agent.