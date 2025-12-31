January transfer window guide: Key dates, expected deals and everything you need to know

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

With 2025 coming to an end, fans are getting ready for another exciting year of football that starts with the January transfer window.

Tomorrow morning, the January Transfer Window 2026 officially swings open, offering clubs across the world the chance to strengthen their squad, deal with their injury issues and add depth to their team so that they can achieve their ambitions for the next year.

After a summer of record-breaking spending in 2025, the mid-season window promises to be eventful.

When Does the Window Open and Close?

For Premier League clubs, business can officially commence on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

However, deadline day will look slightly different this year. Because the traditional closing date of January 31 falls on a Saturday, the window has been extended.

The deadline for all domestic and international transfers for Premier League clubs is Monday,

February 2, 2026, at 19:00 GMT (7 PM UK time).

Around Europe:

Bundesliga (Germany) & Ligue 1 (France): Opens Jan 1 – Closes Feb 2.

La Liga (Spain) & Serie A (Italy): Open Jan 2 – Closes Feb 2.

Saudi Pro League: Opens Jan 5 – Closes Feb 2.

Importantly, from January 1, players in the final six months of their contracts are allowed to negotiate pre-contract agreements with clubs outside their domestic league, under rules governed by FIFA.

This allows clubs to secure future signings ahead of time without paying a transfer fee.

What happens once the deadline passes?

If two clubs reach an agreement close to the cut-off point, the Premier League allows extra time for the necessary documents to be finalised and lodged.

In such cases, a deal sheet is submitted to confirm that terms have been agreed, after which the clubs are granted a further two-hour window to complete and submit all outstanding paperwork.

Why the January window matters

The January window is often about fine-tuning rather than rebuilding. Title contenders may look for depth, relegation-threatened sides often seek immediate impact signings, and clubs competing in Europe may address injury concerns.

Managers under pressure frequently see January as a lifeline, while others use it to offload fringe players and rebalance squads.

Young players are often sent out for minutes, while experienced professionals are brought in to stabilise teams.

Deals expected in the January window

Manuel Ugarte is being linked with a move away from Manchester United and the latest club to show interest in signing him is Galatasaray, as reported exclusively by Caught Offside.

With Liverpool striker Alexander Isak sidelined with a long term injury, could they make a loan move for an attacker?

As far as Chelsea are concerned, although they have no intention of signing a new player, they could be in the market for a new manager. Caught Offside have named their top targets to replace Enzo Maresca.

The biggest January deal is expected to be Antoine Semenyo’s move from Bournemouth to Manchester City.