Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has once again been questioned by a journalist.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The bottom of the league Wolves, who are easily one of the worst teams in Premier League history, stopped Man United from winning the match at Old Trafford, in front of their own 70,000 plus supporters.

It was another embarrassing result for the club and for manager Ruben Amorim, who has failed to find consistency at the club.

Although they have had some positives results recently, like the wins against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, but still Amorim and his team have found it difficult to carry that momentum going forward.

Man United tipped to appoint manager Oliver Glasner

Journalist Christopher Michel called United’s draw against Wolves ’embarrassing’ and urged the club to make a move for Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

#MUFC should try to sign Oliver Glasner in summer. Ruben Amorim has so far failed to give the team a playing identity. The draw against Wolves is embarrassing! I could very well imagine Glasner in Manchester. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) December 30, 2025

Although Amorim has the backing of the club hierarchy, results have still not improved for the Red Devils.

According to a CaughtOffside exclusive, Glasner is the frontrunner to replace Amorim at Old Trafford.

Red Devils have several managers on their radar

Along with the Palace boss, Xavi Hernanez and Andoni Iraola are other names that Man United could consider if they part ways with Amorim.

The Premier League giants are now two points behind fourth placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The criticism of Amorim is understandable consider United have no other distractions this season.

They do not play in the Champions League or Europa League and were even knocked out of the League Cup by Grimsby in the earlier stages.

That makes their poor performance in the Premier League even more shocking.

