Leeds initiate contact to sign Man United-linked player in January

Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United are hoping to sign Ruben Neves from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

According to a report from TalkSport, Leeds have made contact with the Saudi Arabian club to enquire about the Portuguese international. The player has reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign a new contract with the Saudi Arabian outfit, and they are now prepared to sell him for a fee of around £15 million.

Leeds keen on Ruben Neves

It is no secret that Leeds United need more quality in the depth in the middle of the park. Signing the 28-year-old Portuguese international would be ideal for them. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. Neves will help Leeds control games from the middle of the park, and he will add depth to the team as well. Signing a player of his quality and experience in January could make a big difference for Leeds United.

They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need quality players in order to stay up in the top flight. The Portuguese international has proven himself in the Premier League with Wolves in the past, and he could make an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to move to Leeds United. He might prefer to join a bigger club where he will be able to fight for trophies.

Man United also keen on Neves

Ruben Neves #8 of Al Hilal controls the ball
Ruben Neves #8 of Al Hilal controls the ball (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Clubs like Manchester United are monitoring his situation as well. Leeds United should move quickly in order to win the race for his signature.

Apart from his quality as a player, the 28-year-old will add leadership qualities to the team as well. He kept Wolves ticking during his time in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent investment for Leeds United. The £15 million asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality, and he will be able to justify the investment easily.

