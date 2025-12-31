(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to improve the team.

They have identified the Lazio striker Taty Castellanos as a target. They are looking to add more goals to the team during the January transfer window. According to a report via Football Italia, Leeds have already made an initial enquiry for the South American striker, and it remains to be seen whether they follow it up with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Castellanos has been a target for West Ham United as well.

Taty Castellanos could fancy a Leeds move

The Argentine could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The 27-year-old managed to score 10 goals in the league last season, but he has had injury problems this season. Despite that, his quality is beyond any doubt, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Leeds.

They have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the attack. They need another quality attack to support the English forward, and signing the Argentine would be ideal for them. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to the player.

Can Leeds sign Castellanos?

The Italian outfit could be tempted to cash in if there is a suitable offer on the table. The report claims that the club would entertain serious interest in the South American striker, and the player would prefer to continue in Europe. He has had offers from Brazilian clubs as well. Leeds United should look to move quickly and secure his signature.

Leeds will be desperate to stay up in the Premier League, and signing the right players in January could help them avoid the drop.