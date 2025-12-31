Marti Cifuentes needs new players at Leicester. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leicester City signed Jordan James on loan from Rennes at the start of the season, and the midfielder has been excellent for them.

The 21-year-old is currently the leading goal scorer from the midfield in the Championship with seven goals, and the Foxes will hope that he can continue to perform at a high-level and help them finish the season strongly.

There have been rumours that the French outfit could look to bring him back to the club in January, given his recent form. However, Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes has now those concerns by hinting that the player will continue until the end of the season.

Marti Cifuentes on Jordan James

Cifuentes said (h/t Leicester Mercury): “JJ is a very important player for us. We’re very happy with him. Again he’s another guy who wants to improve and wants to make his mark on everything we do. “We have a plan, as a club, with him, for sure. The most important thing is that he’s happy here.”

Player reveals how Leicester City chief blocked his move to Championship club

Keeping James will be a priority

Leicester City have had a disappointing season, and they need their best players to step up to finish the season strongly. Keeping James at the club until the end of the season would be imperative.

They have an option to sign James permanently as well. It will be interesting to see if they decide to trigger the clause at the end of the season. He’s a tremendous player with a bright future, and he could be a star for the Foxes in future.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is enjoying his football in the Championship, and he could be excited to carry on. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the Foxes will be able to provide him with that platform. It would not be a surprise if the player secured a permanent move to Leicester City in the summer.

