Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is expected to return to the club during the January transfer window.

He is currently on loan at Aston Villa, and there was an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season, should certain conditions be met. However, it seems unlikely that he will get the required gametime in order to make the move permanent.

Harvey Elliott set for Liverpool return

Aston Villa want to send him back to Liverpool, and the player will have to sort out his future in January. According to a report from TeamTalk, Elliott does not have a future at Liverpool, and they will look to get rid of him in January.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on his situation, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Liverpool will not benefit him. Joining Fulham or Crystal Palace could be an exciting challenge for the player, especially if they are prepared to offer him regular opportunities.

Fulham and Palace keen on Elliott

The talented attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Fulham before joining Liverpool, and returning to his former club could be exciting for him. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. There is no doubt that he’s a phenomenal talent with a bright future. Elliott has shown his quality with Liverpool in the past. He could be an asset for Fulham. He is capable of operating in multiple roles, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace need more creativity in the final third as well. The 22-year-old Liverpool midfielder is capable of operating in multiple roles, and he could be a key player for the Eagles.