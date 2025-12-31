Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus are interested in signing the Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa during the January transfer window.

They are looking to add a dynamic attacker next month, and Luciano Spaletti has identified the 28-year-old Italian as a target (h/t Fichajes). He has played for Juventus in the past, and returning to his former club could be tempting for him.

Federico Chiesa on Juventus radar

The Italian has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club this season. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and returning to the Italian club could be ideal for him. They will be able to provide him with regular opportunities.

He is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He could prove to be the ideal utility man for Juventus. They need more creativity and goals in the final third. Signing the Italian would be ideal for them. He might be available for a reasonable amount of money as well. He is not an indispensable asset at Liverpool, and they might be open to letting him leave for the right price.

Liverpool could use Chiesa

They are lacking in depth in the attacking unit. Alexander Isak has been sidelined for a few months with a fracture. They will not want to weaken the team further in the middle of the season. Even though the Italian is not the first name on the team sheet, he is still a very useful player for Liverpool. They might prefer to hold onto him until the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Chiesa knows the club well, and he will be able to make an immediate impact if he returns to Juventus.