Liverpool are close to securing the first transfer of the winter transfer window.

According to The Sun, the Reds are close to sealing a £43m deal for Ecuadorian centre-back Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge ‘in the next few days’.

The initial fee is said to be close to £35m but add-ons would increase the overall fee worth.

At just 21 years of age, Ordonez is viewed internally as a long-term defensive solution, and his arrival would represent a significant statement from Liverpool early in the window.

Chelsea had also been tracking the Ecuador international, but reports suggest the Blues have now withdrawn from the race, leaving Liverpool with a clear run to secure the signing.

Marc Guehi remains linked with Liverpool

Marc Guehi came close to joining Liverpool in the summer, with a deal agreed between the clubs and the player even undergoing a medical.

However, Crystal Palace made a U-turn last minute, resulting in the deal to collapse.

Guehi has remained a target for the Reds, however, signing him now is much more complicated due to the added competition.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Guehi, and so have Bayern Munich, who too are monitoring the player.

Guehi is free to sign a pre-agreement with a European club in January due to his contract expiring at the end of the season. There are other Premier League clubs showing interest in signing Guehi.

There remains a possibility that the Reds will wait for the summer and try and sign him on a free transfer.

Ibrahima Konate yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool

Liverpool are also facing an increasingly delicate situation regarding Ibrahima Konate, who is yet to agree terms on a new contract at Anfield.

The French defender is reportedly seeking improved terms, and with no agreement in place, he too will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a European club.

Failure to reach an agreement would see Konate leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign, a scenario Liverpool are keen to avoid.

There is a growing sense that the potential signing of Ordonez is being viewed as immediate cover, while Guehi could still remain a prime target for the summer as Liverpool look to safeguard their long-term defensive future.