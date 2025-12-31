Djed Spence in action for Tottenham against Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

The 26-year-old has impressed with the Seagulls, and Van Hecke could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both teams. Liverpool need a quality alternative to Ibrahima Konate, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. He has not signed an extension with the club, and Liverpool need to start planning for alternatives.

Liverpool could use Jan Paul van Hecke

The Netherlands International could be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Liverpool have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and they could play a key role in convincing the player to join.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are interested in the player as well. They have been watching him for a while, and they could use more depth in the defensive unit. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 26-year-old to join the club.

“Liverpool and Tottenham have both been watching Van Hecke,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “He’s showing every week for Brighton that he is better than just an ordinary defender, and that’s what’s highlighted his talent to these other clubs. “Those are two very attractive options for him and something I’m sure he will take notice of if they are going to make a move for him. “Liverpool have been keeping an eye on him because of their situation, and if he becomes available for whatever reason, they may well make a move. “Tottenham also want reinforcements and he’s somebody who has been on their radar for a while.”

Van Hecke needs a step up

Van Hecke will want to compete at the highest level, and the likes of Liverpool or Tottenham could provide him with the opportunity to compete in the Champions League and fight for trophies. It could be the ideal next step in his career. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can convince Brighton to sell the player.