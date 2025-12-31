(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/ Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool are been linked with a surprise move for Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield and Baleba is high on the club’s list.

As per the report, the Reds have been long admirers of the player and were monitoring his situation in the summer as well.

It further adds that Arne Slot’s side were ready to make an offer of their own as well before the Brighton’s stance came forward.

Liverpool will face stiff competition from Manchester United

Manchester United have been after Baleba since the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils even making an offer for the midfielder.

But the move did not materialise then due to Brighton’s high valuation of the player despiet the player’s willingness to make the move.

United have not stopped targeting the player, with Ruben Amorim viewing him as the ideal signing to solve their midfield issues.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the club remains in contact with the player’s entourage and would swoop in to sign Baleba as soon as Brighton show indication that they are willing to sell the midfielder.

That said, they could face surprise competition from Liverpool, who have reportedly entered the race to sign the 21-year-old.

What Romano has said about Man United’s interest in Carlos Baleba

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Romano confirmed that the Red Devils remain strongly interested in signing the player, as they were in the summer.

He said: “Man United I can guarantee that even in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing the name of Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is still seen as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.

“Baleba is super appreciated by Man United. January move is seen as unlikely but any moment, January or the summer, If Brighton opens the door to an exit for Baleba, Man United remain absolutely interested. Man United remain in contact with people close to the player.”