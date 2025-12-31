Man United identify top midfield target but transfer is only possible in the summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are already laying the groundwork for a major midfield refresh, with Elliot Anderson identified as their primary target, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

However, any move for the Nottingham Forest midfielder is unlikely to materialise until the summer, with Forest still locked in a relegation battle and also pushing to go deep in the UEFA Europa League.

Anderson has enjoyed a standout campaign, cementing his status as one of the most dynamic young midfielders in the Premier League.

His energy, ball-carrying ability and creativity have not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford, where recruitment staff view him as a long-term solution.

Elliot Anderson has several admirers

The Mail adds that a bidding war is expected to develop for the 23-year-old, with several top clubs tracking his progress and England bosses increasingly viewing him as a future international regular.

There is even growing belief that Anderson could partner Declan Rice in midfield for England at the next World Cup, showing how highly he is rated.

With Man United looking to revamp their midfield under Ruben Amorim, Anderson has become their top target.

The club explored options for a holding midfielder late in the summer window, making enquiries about Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Conor Gallagher at Atlético Madrid. While neither deal progressed, both players remain firmly on United’s radar as they plan ahead.

Another name on the shortlist is Adam Wharton, who has impressed at Crystal Palace.

United see Wharton as a technically gifted midfielder capable of controlling tempo and contributing defensively, making him an attractive profile for Amorim’s system.

Wolves’ Brazilian enforcer João Gomes is also admired for his intensity and ball-winning qualities.

Man United have top midfielders on their radar

United have also looked at Bournemouth and USA international Tyler Adams, whose Premier League experience and pressing ability fit the club’s criteria.

However, any chance of a January move has effectively been ruled out after Adams suffered a knee injury in Bournemouth’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester United earlier this month.

For now, United accept that January options will be limited, particularly with many of their preferred targets playing key roles for clubs still fighting on multiple fronts.

The focus, therefore, is on detailed scouting, early conversations and positioning themselves strongly ahead of the summer window.

