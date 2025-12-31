Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit, and they have identified Tarik Muharemovic as a target.

According to a report from Gazzetta di Modena, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Sassuolo defender. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. They have been scouting the player regularly, and they sent scouts to watch the player in action last Sunday.

The central defender is a target for them, and he could develop into a quality long-term player for the club. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to sign him. They will face competition from Juventus and Inter Milan as well.

Both clubs are considering a potential move for the defender in January. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his signature. They are one of the clubs in the world, and they have the financial resources to get the deal across the line. They are going through a period of rebuilding, and they are looking to put together a formidable team for the future. Signing the best young players would be a step in the right direction.

Convincing Muharemovic to join the club might not be too difficult for Manchester United. The young defender could be tempted to take on a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Sassuolo. Manchester United need a quality defender. They have already let in 29 goals in 19 League matches this season.

The 22-year-old Bosnia International will look to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and they move to Manchester United could be the ideal next step for him. However, he needs to join a team where he will get regular opportunities. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can provide him with the necessary assurances.