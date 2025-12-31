(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

As per Fichajes, they are prepared to offer €150 million in order to sign the England International. If the deal goes through, he will be the most expensive signing in the club’s history. He has been hailed as “one of the greatest midfield talents in the world”.

Man United could use Jude Bellingham

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park. Bellingham has been linked with Manchester United in the past, and he would be an exceptional acquisition. He is one of the best young players in the world right now, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move to England in the near future.

He is playing for the biggest club in the world, and he will want to win major trophies with them. Moving to Manchester United would be a bit of a surprise. The Red Devils are going through a phase of rebuilding, and they might not be able to provide him with the platform to win league titles or the UEFA Champions League.

Can Man United convince Bellingham?

Manchester United are prepared to offer him a prominent role to convince the player to join. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They must secure Champions League qualification to attract top-quality players like him. Bellingham will want to compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, he is an important player for Real Madrid, and they are unlikely to sanction his departure easily. They are already lacking in quality and depth in the middle of the park. Losing the England international would be a huge blow. They do not need to sell their key players to raise funds, and Manchester United might find it difficult to convince them.