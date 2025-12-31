(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has all but confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund’s permanent transfer from Manchester United is a done deal, describing the move as a “formality” following the striker’s impressive loan spell in Italy.

The Danish international joined the Serie A champions on loan last summer after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Since his arrival in Naples, Rasmus Hojlund has revitalised his career under Antonio Conte, netting crucial goals and helping Napoli maintain their push for the title.

Now, it appears his time as a Manchester United player has officially come to an end.

Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli is all but done

Speaking in an interview with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Manna revealed the club’s clear intention to trigger the buy option for the 22-year-old.

When asked directly if Hojlund’s permanent Napoli transfer was just a formality, Manna replied: “As of today, I think so.”

Manna also shed light on the competitive race to sign the striker during the summer window. “We did everything we could to sign him,” he said. “There were more storied clubs interested, but his will was crucial, and we are proud of it.”

The director clarified the terms of the deal, which reportedly includes a fee in the region of £38m.

“There’s an option to buy and an obligation to buy if we qualify for the Champions League.

“The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us. This is extremely important.”

Manchester United are happy to cash in on him as well.

Rasmus Hojlund has found his groove after leaving Man United

Hojlund’s switch to Serie A has been the catalyst for a major turnaround in form.

After struggling for consistency in the Premier League, the Dane has rediscovered his lethal touch in Italy, scoring 9 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.

His recent brace in the 2-0 victory over Cremonese highlighted his growing confidence, with manager Antonio Conte praising his ability to hold up the ball and link play, traits that were often scrutinised in England.

Scott McTominay also flourished at Napoli after leaving Old Trafford

Hojlund isn’t the only former Red Devil thriving in Naples. Midfielder Scott McTominay has also become a fan favourite at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Since his permanent switch from Manchester United, McTominay has been pivotal in Napoli’s midfield engine room, adding physicality and goals.

The reunion of the two former United teammates has proven a masterstroke for Napoli, with both players appearing far more settled in Serie A than they did in their final months in Manchester.