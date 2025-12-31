Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool against Brighton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Kenan Yıldız, with the Juventus forward emerging as a leading candidate to refresh the club’s attacking line in the coming seasons.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the Reds are among the clubs tracking the 20-year-old.

Yıldız has been one of Juventus’ standout performers this season, contributing seven goals and six assists across all competitions.

Comfortable operating across the front line or drifting into pockets as a second forward, the Turkey international is viewed by scouts as one of the most complete attacking prospects in Europe.

Liverpool are making plans for life without Mo Salah

Liverpool’s interest is closely linked to long-term planning at Anfield. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, the club are preparing for life after one of the greatest forwards in their history.

While Salah remains hugely influential on the pitch, Liverpool’s recruitment strategy under sporting director Richard Hughes has focused on succession planning rather than reactive spending, and Yıldız fits the profile of a player who could grow into a leading role over time.

The Turin giants are under no immediate pressure to sell and are believed to value the attacker at around €100 million.

That figure reflects not only his output this season, but also his age, marketability and long-term potential.

Juventus are keen to build their next cycle around young talents, and any negotiation would likely be difficult unless a truly elite offer arrives.

Reds face competition to sign the Juve attacker

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration. Several top European clubs are understood to be monitoring Yıldız’s development, particularly in the Premier League, where his pace and directness are seen as well-suited to the league’s intensity.

Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the Juventus youngster.

However, Liverpool’s sporting project, regular Champions League football and track record of developing elite attackers could give them an edge if they decide to formalise their interest.

Financially, a €100m deal would represent a major statement, but it would be in line with Liverpool’s recent willingness to invest heavily in players they believe can define the next era of the club.

