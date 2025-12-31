(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have held exploratory talks with agent Jorge Mendes for his client Ruben Neves.

The Al Hilal midfielder is being linked with a move away from the Saudi Pro League and clubs across Europe have been alerted.

Not only Man United but clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also engaged in discussions with the agent of Neves to explore the opportunity to sign him in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder left the Premier League to become a part of the Saudi revolution in the Middle East.

The midfielder now feels that his time is coming to an end in Saudi and he is ready to return to European football to compete at the highest level.

Ruben Neves is expected to leave Al Hilal

Neves has made it clear to Al Hilal that he is not interested in signing a new contract.

If he becomes available for transfer, the Saudi side are expected to demand just £15m for the midfielder, and for someone of his quality and talent, that amount feels like a bargain.

Man United are looking for a new midfielder but they have still not made a decision whether they are going to sign a player in that position in January or wait till the summer transfer window.

They have several top up and coming midfielders on their radar as manager Ruben Amorim aims to reshuffle his midfield.

United, having signed attackers and defenders in recent windows, are now shifting their focus towards midfield additions.

Man United are determined to sign a new midfielder

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has been strongly linked with a move to the Red Devils while Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is another name who has impressed the recruitment team at Old Trafford.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, and because of the poor form of Manuel Ugarte, United have decided to target a move for a midfielder.

Neves, who is known for his long-range passing, his ability to defend as well as help the team build attacks, could be the ideal signing for United and in the January transfer window he could be available for a bargain fee.

Whether Man United take that opportunity to sign him remains to be seen but they know they have an impressive option to consider.

