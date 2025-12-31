(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly become the latest European club to enter the race for Marc Guéhi, with the Crystal Palace captain attracting growing interest ahead of a crucial stage in his contract situation.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the La Liga giants have already made contact with the England international’s representatives and have held an initial round of exploratory talks as they assess the feasibility of signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Guéhi’s situation has put several elite clubs on alert. From January 1, the 25-year-old will officially enter the final six months of his contract at Crystal Palace, meaning clubs outside the Premier League are legally permitted to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him.

That has opened the door for European sides to move early, and Real Madrid appear keen to position themselves strongly.

Crystal Palace defender would prefer a move to Real Madrid

Reports from Spain suggest that Guéhi would seriously prioritise a move to the Spanish capital if Madrid decide to push forward with their interest.

The appeal of playing at the Real Madrid, competing for major honours every season and featuring regularly in the UEFA Champions League, is believed to be highly attractive to the defender.

Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to refresh their defensive options as they plan for the next phase of their squad rebuild.

Liverpool remain long-term admirers and came close to signing Guéhi in the summer, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also monitoring his situation closely.

Liverpool fall behind Madrid in Guéhi race

Liverpool see Guéhi as a natural leader and a Premier League-proven centre-back, whereas Barcelona and Bayern are drawn to his composure on the ball and tactical intelligence.

From Palace’s perspective, the situation is becoming increasingly delicate. Losing their captain for free would be a major blow, but selling him in January would also weaken the squad mid-season.

Manager Oliver Glasner has previously indicated a desire to keep his key players until the end of the campaign, even if that means sacrificing a transfer fee.

For Real Madrid, the attraction lies in value as much as quality. Securing a defender of Guéhi’s age and experience on a free transfer would represent smart business, particularly at a time when defensive depth has been tested by injuries.

