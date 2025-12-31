(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United picked up a 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League yesterday, but midfielder Sandro Tonali was quite underwhelming.

The Italian has been outstanding for Newcastle United, and he’s one of their best players. He’s also one of the best defensive players in the league. However, the Italian looked quite mediocre against the Clarets. Journalist Luke Edwards has slammed his performance as sloppy.

Sandro Tonali slammed

The Telegraph journalist shared his opinion on social media, claiming that the Newcastle midfielder looked alarmingly sloppy, and he seemed disinterested.

Luke Edwards posted (h/t GMS): “There is something alarmingly sloppy about Newcastle in midfield. Bruno gave the ball away four times in quick succession in the first half. Tonali just doesn’t look right in any aspect of his game at the moment. Need to sharpen up in the second half. “Tonali has been dreadful. Can’t remember him having a game as bad as this in a Newcastle shirt. He doesn’t look interested.”

Tonali will look to bounce back

Tonali will be fully aware of his poor performance himself, and he will look to bounce back strongly in the coming weeks. He is a top-quality player who has proven himself in the Premier League regularly. It is normal for players to have underwhelming games and will be desperate to bounce back.

Newcastle will need him in top form if they want to do well this season. They have struggled in the league, and they will be desperate for European qualification for the upcoming campaign. They need their best players to step up and deliver.

Sandro Tonali has done exceptionally well to protect the defensive unit and break down the opposition’s attacking moves from the middle of the park. Newcastle simply cannot afford him to go through a slump right now. It remains to be seen whether the Italian can produce a strong performance in the coming matches.

Meanwhile, Tonali is a target for Italian giants Juventus.