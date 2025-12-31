(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are lining up a major move in the January transfer window as they look to reinforce their midfield with pace and aggression.

At the top of their shortlist is Manuel Ugarte, with the Turkish champions exploring a loan deal from Manchester United that would run until the end of the season and include a permanent purchase option valued at around €20 million, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Ugarte’s profile is seen as an ideal match for Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk, who has repeatedly stressed the need for more “intensity and tempo” in central areas.

Manuel Ugarte is struggling for playing time this season

The midfielder has played just 477 minutes of Premier League action this season for Man United.

The Uruguayan international is renowned for his ball-winning ability, defensive positioning and relentless pressing, qualities that Galatasaray believe could elevate their midfield both domestically and in Europe.

With the club competing for the Süper Lig title and eyeing a strong run in continental competition, adding a midfielder of Ugarte’s calibre has become a priority.

Galatasaray also feel they are in a strong negotiating position. One of the key attractions they can offer is Champions League football, something that could appeal to Ugarte as he looks for regular minutes at the highest level.

Sources suggest the Turkish side are working on a flexible deal structure that includes wage sharing with Man United and performance-based conditions that would trigger the permanent option.

There is also a personal angle to the talks. Lucas Torreira, a key figure in Galatasaray’s midfield, is believed to have already spoken with his compatriot.

Torreira’s positive experience in Istanbul, both on and off the pitch, is said to be helping Galatasaray sell the sporting project to Ugarte.

Man United midfielder will be high in demand

Competition for the midfielder’s signature remains. Olympique Lyonnais and Napoli are also monitoring the situation.

Lyon are reportedly interested in a more straightforward loan without a purchase option, while Napoli’s interest is based on Ugarte’s suitability for the tactical demands of Serie A.

However, Galatasaray believe their willingness to commit to a €20 million option, combined with Champions League exposure, gives them a decisive edge.

With Ugarte keen to play regularly and Galatasaray determined to land a statement signing, all parties appear on the same page.

Man United target offered exit door for £15m, Newcastle and Leeds also keen