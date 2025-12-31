(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rúben Amorim’s reign at Manchester United has entered turbulent territory as 2025 draws to a close, with optimism around his appointment rapidly giving way to uncertainty and frustration.

What was initially billed as a bold tactical reset has begun to unravel, and the warning signs were impossible to ignore following a disappointing 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

That result has intensified scrutiny on Amorim’s methods, particularly his unwavering commitment to a 3-4-3 system.

After the Wolves draw, he insisted that abandoning his principles would have been a far greater mistake, stating that changing his system due to outside pressure “would have been the real end” of him.

Initially, Amorim was backed strongly by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS leadership group, who were keen to allow time for a long-term rebuild.

However, United’s continued struggles, lack of cutting edge in the final third, and growing distance from the Champions League places have shaken that patience.

Man United could look to replace Ruben Amorim

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that the Red Devils have begun working on plans to possibly replace Amorim at Old Trafford.

While the club publicly maintains that Amorim remains their man, sources suggest that contingency plans are quietly being explored behind the scenes.

Among the names being discussed internally is Oliver Glasner, whose recent success and Premier League experience at Crystal Palace make him an appealing “safe pair of hands.”

The numbers below show that Glasner’s record at Palace was considerably better than Amorim’s record at Man United in 2025.

Statistic Ruben Amorim (Man Utd) Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) Difference Matches Managed 47 48 – Wins 16 24 Glasner (+8) Draws 15 12 Amorim (+3) Losses 16 12 Amorim (+4) Win Percentage 34.0% 50.0% Glasner (+16.0%) Points Per Game 1.34 1.75 Glasner (+0.41) Goals Scored 62 74 Glasner (+12) Goals Conceded 68 58 Glasner (Better)

The Red Devils are not the only candidates interested in Glasner. Premier League rivals Chelsea are also closely watching the Palace boss.

Glasner guided Palace to FA Cup and Community Shield success this year, in which they beat both Manchester City and Liverpool in the finals, respectively.

Red Devils have several manager targets on radar

Other candidates reportedly under consideration include Xavi, admired for his tactical acumen, and Andoni Iraola of AFC Bournemouth, whose high-energy style and Premier League adaptability have earned widespread praise.

Injuries have ravaged Man United’s squad, limiting Amorim’s options and forcing constant reshuffles.

He views the January 2026 transfer window as a crucial opportunity to finally bring in players tailored to his system.

The board, though, are understood to be cautious, reluctant to commit significant funds without clearer signs of progress on the pitch.

