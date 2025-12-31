(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Radu Dragusin has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham, with Italian clubs reportedly keen on signing the defender on loan.

The Romanian international is currently recovering from a long-term ACL injury, but fresh transfer speculation has cast doubt over his future in North London.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has refused to be drawn into the growing transfer speculation surrounding Radu Dragusin.

The centre-back, who recently made his emotional return to the pitch after a grueling layoff, is attracting serious interest from Serie A giants, including Juventus and Napoli.

Despite reports suggesting Dragusin could leave in January to secure regular football, Frank insists his focus remains entirely on the player’s fitness rather than his market value.

Thomas Frank’s comments on Radu Dragusin

When pressed on the exit rumors, Thomas Frank chose to highlight the defender’s personal triumph over injury rather than discuss transfer logistics.

Speaking after Dragusin’s cameo return against Crystal Palace, Frank deflected questions about a potential loan deal: “Right now, just so happy to see him come on the pitch having been out for nine or 10 months. For him it’s a massive step. That’s the most important thing”.

??? Italian clubs are keen on signing Radu Dragusin on initial loan from Spurs in January.

Dragusin rejected Bayern Munich for Tottenham

The narrative around Dragusin is tinged with frustration given his high-profile arrival.

In January 2024, he famously rejected a move to Bayern Munich to join Tottenham, a decision that was celebrated by Spurs fans.

However, the move just hasn’t worked out for him as planned.

Between stiff competition from Cristian Romero and Van de Ven, and his devastating ACL tear earlier in 2025, Dragusin, described as ‘perfect‘ by Danny Murphy, has struggled for consistent minutes.

Due to this lack of game time, his agent has constantly cast doubt over his Spurs future, fueling the current links to a return to Italy where he previously excelled with Genoa.

As per a recent report, Dragusin is set to hold showdown talks with Frank regarding his role at the club as the player is keen on regular minutes.

It will be interesting to see if Frank is willing to accommodate him in the starting lineup.