(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush has been linked with a move away from the club, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him.

According to Mick Brown, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Egyptian. They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and the Manchester City attacker could be on the move soon.

Omar Marmoush could leave

The former Premier League scout believes that Manchester City have already added more quality and depth through the attacking unit, and Marmoush is unlikely to be a regular starter for them. It would make sense for him to move on and join a club where he will play regularly. Tottenham could provide him with that opportunity.

“Tottenham have been looking at Marmoush,” he told Football Insider. “It’s a move that would definitely suit them, because he can play up front and out wide, and they’re both positions they’ve been aiming to strengthen in. “It might make sense for him too, because he’s been out of the side at Man City and at this stage he will be wanting to play every minute possible.”

Spurs could use Marmoush

They need a dynamic attacker like the Egyptian who can operate anywhere across the front line. The Egyptian has registered 13 goal contributions in 40 appearances for Manchester City since joining the club. He has not been a regular starter for them, and the move to Tottenham would help him play more often.

Regular football at the North London club could help him regain his peak form. Marmoush could prove to be an upgrade on players like Dominic Solanke as well. The England International has not been able to find the back of the net regularly since joining Tottenham, and they need to bring in more alternatives.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester City are closing in on the capture of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, and they are unlikely to stand in the way of Marmoush if a suitable offer is presented.