Max Kilman has been linked with a move away from West Ham United in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the London club, and he will look to play more often at this stage of his career. Leaving the club would be ideal for him, and it could help him get his career back on track.

West Ham keen on Nathan Ake

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham United are now looking to sign the Manchester City defender, Nathan Aké.

The versatile Netherlands international has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester City, and he needs to leave them. The move to West Ham could be ideal for him. They need to improve defensively, and the 30-year-old could be ideal for them. They are hoping to sign the player on loan with an option to buy. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done next month.

The Netherlands international has shown his quality in the Premier League regularly, and he has won the league title as well.

Max Kilman needs a move

On the other hand, Kilman will fall further down the pecking order if West Ham decides to sign the Dutch international. It would make sense for him to move on. There have been rumours that he could hand in a transfer request if the Manchester City defender is signed next month. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Kilman was a key player for Wolves during his time at the West Midlands club, and he will look to get back to that level once again. Regular football at another club could help him regain his form and confidence. It remains to be seen where he ends up.