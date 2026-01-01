Another manager will be "gone soon" after Enzo Maresca sack & it's big news for Man United

Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim on the touchline at Old Trafford

Enzo Maresca has today left his position as Chelsea manager and it looks like there’s the growing feeling that Ruben Amorim could be out of Manchester United next.

According to transfer insider Indy Kaila, posting on X, Amorim will also be “gone soon”, even if much of the focus is on the ongoing circus at Chelsea right now.

The Blues have parted ways with Maresca after a poor recent run of form and the Italian tactician could be replaced by Liam Rosenior or Andoni Iraola.

Still, Amorim isn’t having the best time at Man Utd, and it seems Indy Kaila fully expects he’s one to watch in the sack race as well.

Ruben Amorim next for the sack after Enzo Maresca?

See below for the latest on Amorim’s job at Old Trafford being in danger…

United are currently on a run of just three wins from their last ten, having recently dropped points against struggling sides like West Ham and Wolves.

MUFC actually have a near-identical record to CFC in the Premier League table right now, so if that led to Maresca being moved on, it could also make sense that Amorim’s days are indeed numbered.

Chelsea and United having poor seasons

As the table below shows, both Chelsea and United are struggling just outside the top four at the moment, with identical points records…

2025/26 Won Drawn Lost For Against Points Chelsea (5th) 8 6 5 32 21 30 Man Utd (6th) 8 6 5 33 29 30

This is far from what both clubs will have been expecting, especially as so much money was spent on new signings over the summer.

Maresca was given plenty of new signings such as Estevao Willian, Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro, and Liam Delap.

United, meanwhile, handed Amorim big-money signings like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

It could in fact end up being wise for MUFC to move now for a new manager, or else Chelsea will snap up a candidate who could be ideal to take over from Amorim.