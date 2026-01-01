Journalist names the man who'll take charge of Chelsea's game against Manchester City

Chelsea FC corner flag and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea will reportedly have Callum McFarlane in the dugout for them as they take on Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

The Blues parted company with Enzo Maresca today, and it seems they’re not expecting to have a new permanent successor in place by the time they take on Man City in their next competitive fixture.

See below as Ben Jacobs has reported that McFarlane, who coaches the club’s Under-21 side, will be given the reins for this big game at the Etihad Stadium…

? Calum McFarlane set to be in charge for Chelsea vs. Manchester City and expected to face the media on Friday. pic.twitter.com/1EWaUeYWlZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 1, 2026

This will be a big test for Chelsea as MacFarlane is inexperienced at this level, but fans of the west London giants will hope it only ends up being for one game.

Chelsea preparing for life after Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are not on a great run of form at the moment, winning one of their last seven Premier League games, so it perhaps makes sense that Maresca has ended up leaving Stamford Bridge.

Still, it’s going to be tricky for CFC to improve on Maresca, with the Italian tactician mostly seen as having done a fine job in difficult circumstances at the club.

Chelsea got back into the top four last season and won both the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup.

There’s a lot of buzz about Liam Rosenior, who is also employed by Chelsea’s owners at their sister club Strasbourg, but it remains to be seen if he can really improve on the job Maresca had been doing.

It will also be interesting to see what kind of situation the club’s next permanent manager is walking into as MacFarlane has to guide them through such a challenging game this weekend.