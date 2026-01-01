General view outside the Liverpool stadium, as fans wave giant flags, which feature the Liverpool emblem. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a return to Anfield in recent months.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far, and there have been rumours that Arne Slot could be shown the door.

They are currently 4th in the league table, and they were expected to fight for the league title. If the Dutchman is shown the door in the near future, Klopp could emerge as a potential candidate.

There have been reports from Germany that the former Liverpool manager could be ready to take over at Anfield once again should the situation present itself.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has also previously indicated that Liverpool might have held talks with Klopp regarding a potential return. Klopp has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

Jurgen Klopp to return?

Klopp is currently working as a global sporting director with Red Bull Sports.

Naturally, Red Bull Sports CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was questioned about what they would do if Liverpool decides to come calling for their former manager.

Mintzlaff has revealed that Klopp is currently well settled in his role with them, and there is no release clause in his contract. He also added that the former Liverpool manager is committed to the project. However, he admitted that if a situation arises where a club is willing to come forward and appoint him as their manager, Red Bull Sports will have to deal with the situation.

What did Mintzlaff said on Klopp?

He said (h/t Welt): “Jurgen Klopp feels completely at home with us and has already learned an enormous amount here. There is no release clause in his contract, and he has clearly committed to us. He has no intention of looking for anything else. If something were to come along, we would have to deal with it. But there are absolutely no indications of that.”

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool are unlikely to sack Slot in the middle of the season, especially after he won the league title with them last season. It is fair to assume that they will wait until the summer before making a concrete decision.