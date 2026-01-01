Chelsea agree to part company with manager Enzo Maresca after growing tension

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea have decided to part ways with head coach Enzo Maresca with immediate effect, bringing an abrupt end to a turbulent chapter at Stamford Bridge.

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, an official club statement is still pending while all formalities have already been completed following escalating tensions over the past 24 to 48 hours.

The decision was not triggered by a single match result or short-term performances, but rather by a breakdown in alignment between Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy.

Internal discussions intensified rapidly over the last two days, with both parties ultimately agreeing that a clean and immediate separation was the best outcome.

Chelsea have wasted no time in making the decision

By Wednesday evening, the decision had effectively been sealed, paving the way for Chelsea to move swiftly into the next phase of their long-term project.

Maresca’s exit comes amid mounting scrutiny over Chelsea’s direction under his leadership.

Despite the club’s investment in young talent and a clear emphasis on long-term squad building, there were growing concerns internally about the direction of the club.

Several insiders suggest that trust had been eroding for weeks, with the past 48 hours merely accelerating an outcome that was already becoming increasingly likely.

Chelsea’s ownership and sporting leadership are understood to have held multiple crisis meetings before deciding to act decisively.

Blues are now working on a succession plan

With the club keen to avoid prolonged uncertainty or a drawn-out power struggle, the preference was for a swift resolution rather than allowing the situation to linger into upcoming fixtures or the January transfer window.

Attention now immediately turns to the search for Maresca’s successor. Chelsea are expected to move quickly, aware that stability on the touchline is essential as they attempt to close the gap on the Premier League’s elite.

Several names have already been discussed in recent weeks as part of contingency planning, with Chelsea keen on a coach who can balance tactical clarity with player development.

One of the names being linked with a move to Chelsea is former midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has impressed as the manager of Como in Serie A.

Out-of-favour Chelsea star is attracting attention from London rivals