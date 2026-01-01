(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Santos defender Souza, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in January.

According to Spanish publication AS, AC Milan are interested in the player as well, and they have recently had an offer turned down for him. Chelsea tried to sign the defender in the summer, but they failed to get the deal across the line.

Souza is a player in demand

It remains to be seen whether they can sign him in January. They are weighing up a move for the left-back this month.

Meanwhile, CalcioMercato are reporting that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are interested in the player as well.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for all three Premier League clubs. Barcelona are also monitoring his situation, and it will be interesting to see where the talented young defender ends up.

Chelsea could use more depth in the left-back department, and Souza would be a long-term investment. They could help him grow and develop into a top-class player.

Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the young defender will look to establish himself as a key player for them and fight for trophies in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal now.

Manager with insane 84.62% win record not interested in Chelsea job

Newcastle keen on Souza

Similarly, Newcastle have an exciting project and are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world right now. They are looking to assemble a formidable team for the future, and they could use talented young players like Souza. It will be interesting to see where the 19-year-old ends up.

The player is reportedly valued at €12 million, and the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle have the finances to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, the defender is represented by Bertolucci Sports, who also represent Bruno Guimarães. It will be interesting to see if that gives Newcastle an advantage in the race to sign the player.

The 19-year-old needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. He must seek assurances from Chelsea or Newcastle before making the move. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

“Absolute shambles” – Insider responds as multiple managers have “already rejected Chelsea today”