Chelsea plot early Stamford Bridge arrival for Ligue 1 goal machine

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Chelsea FC corner flag and 'breaking news' banner
Chelsea FC corner flag and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea have parted ways with Enzo Maresca, and they are being linked with a move for Liam Rosenior.

He has done an impressive job at Strasbourg, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to bring him in as their new manager. Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, the same company that owns Chelsea, and therefore getting the deal line will be quite easy for the Premier League club.

Chelsea could sign Emanuel Emegha now

Meanwhile, the report from TEAMtalk claims that they could reunite Rosenior with Emanuel Emegha at Stamford Bridge this month. Chelsea are now exploring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old striker in January instead of waiting until the summer transfer window.

Liam Delap has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and Chelsea are looking to add more quality in the attacking unit. Emegha has been outstanding for Strasbourg, and he has seven goals in 11 games this season. He has excelled under Rosenior, and he will be able to make an immediate impact at Chelsea if he joins the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe plus breaking news banner
Report: Newcastle launch ambitious plan to sign €50m-rated Brazilian gem
West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on
Romano drops ‘here we go’ as West Ham seal €29m deal to address key weakness
“There is no release clause”: CEO breaks silence on Liverpool links with key man

Emegha would be a superb signing

Emanuel Emegha celebrates a goal for Strasbourg
Emanuel Emegha celebrates a goal for Strasbourg (Photo via Ligue 1)

The 22-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he was always expected to join Chelsea in future. The Blues are now working to bring the deal forward. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Rosenior is highly rated as a manager, but the task at Chelsea is a massive challenge. He will need to make an immediate impact and help them finish the season strongly. Chelsea have been quite poor in recent weeks. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right manager and turn things around in the coming weeks.

More Stories Emanuel Emegha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *