Chelsea have parted ways with Enzo Maresca, and they are being linked with a move for Liam Rosenior.

He has done an impressive job at Strasbourg, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to bring him in as their new manager. Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, the same company that owns Chelsea, and therefore getting the deal line will be quite easy for the Premier League club.

Chelsea could sign Emanuel Emegha now

Meanwhile, the report from TEAMtalk claims that they could reunite Rosenior with Emanuel Emegha at Stamford Bridge this month. Chelsea are now exploring the possibility of signing the 22-year-old striker in January instead of waiting until the summer transfer window.

Liam Delap has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and Chelsea are looking to add more quality in the attacking unit. Emegha has been outstanding for Strasbourg, and he has seven goals in 11 games this season. He has excelled under Rosenior, and he will be able to make an immediate impact at Chelsea if he joins the club.

Emegha would be a superb signing

The 22-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he was always expected to join Chelsea in future. The Blues are now working to bring the deal forward. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Rosenior is highly rated as a manager, but the task at Chelsea is a massive challenge. He will need to make an immediate impact and help them finish the season strongly. Chelsea have been quite poor in recent weeks. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right manager and turn things around in the coming weeks.