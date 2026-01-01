"One of the best managers in world football" on Chelsea's list as possible alternative to Liam Rosenior

Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have a few options under consideration as they look for a replacement for Enzo Maresca, including Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Maresca left his position at Chelsea today and there’s understandably plenty of speculation about who could come in next for the Blues.

One of the main names being linked due to already being a BlueCo employee is Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior, who is highly rated inside Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano in his X post below…

?? Chelsea will appoint new manager very soon, not gonna take weeks or long time. The club is now working on it. Liam Rosenior, highly rated internally after excellent job at Strasbourg as he’s among contenders. Decision to be made in days, won’t take long. ? pic.twitter.com/WefPgy7z7J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2026

However, there could also be other names to watch, with the Daily Mail reporting that Cherries boss Iraola is also a candidate on Chelsea’s list.

Andoni Iraola ticks all the boxes for Chelsea

Iraola has done a hugely impressive job at Bournemouth, working well with a limited budget to play an attractive brand of football with some talented young players.

All in all, that sounds like precisely what the Chelsea board are looking for, with Jamie Redknapp highlighting below why he views the Spanish tactician as one of the best managers in the world right now, who could be at home at any top club…

"I think he can manage any team in world football" ? Jamie Redknapp says Bournemouth have to enjoy Andoni Iraola while he is at the club ? pic.twitter.com/qGLSWKPrK4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

Bournemouth drew with Chelsea in their Premier League clash earlier this week, and it will certainly be interesting to see if he ends up making a speedy return to west London.

It seems only a matter of time before Iraola joins a bigger club, with the 43-year-old having also been linked with Manchester United by TEAMtalk and others.

Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth 107 games Wins 39 Draws 29 Losses 39

Next Chelsea manager – other names to watch

Iraola and Rosenior surely won’t be the only names considered by CFC, with the Mail also mentioning Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi.

Elsewhere, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the impressive Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner also came under consideration, or a big name who’s currently out of work like ex-Barcelona boss Xavi.

For now, though, the main names seem to be Rosenior and Iraola, with the former probably the more likely.