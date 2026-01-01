"One of the best managers in world football" on Chelsea's list as possible alternative to Liam Rosenior

Chelsea reportedly have a few options under consideration as they look for a replacement for Enzo Maresca, including Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Maresca left his position at Chelsea today and there’s understandably plenty of speculation about who could come in next for the Blues.

One of the main names being linked due to already being a BlueCo employee is Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior, who is highly rated inside Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano in his X post below…

However, there could also be other names to watch, with the Daily Mail reporting that Cherries boss Iraola is also a candidate on Chelsea’s list.

Andoni Iraola ticks all the boxes for Chelsea

Andoni Iraola gestures during Bournemouth's 2-2 draw vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Andoni Iraola gestures during Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Iraola has done a hugely impressive job at Bournemouth, working well with a limited budget to play an attractive brand of football with some talented young players.

All in all, that sounds like precisely what the Chelsea board are looking for, with Jamie Redknapp highlighting below why he views the Spanish tactician as one of the best managers in the world right now, who could be at home at any top club…

Bournemouth drew with Chelsea in their Premier League clash earlier this week, and it will certainly be interesting to see if he ends up making a speedy return to west London.

It seems only a matter of time before Iraola joins a bigger club, with the 43-year-old having also been linked with Manchester United by TEAMtalk and others.

Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth 107 games
Wins 39
Draws 29
Losses 39

Next Chelsea manager – other names to watch

Iraola and Rosenior surely won’t be the only names considered by CFC, with the Mail also mentioning Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi.

Elsewhere, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the impressive Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner also came under consideration, or a big name who’s currently out of work like ex-Barcelona boss Xavi.

For now, though, the main names seem to be Rosenior and Iraola, with the former probably the more likely.

