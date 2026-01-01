Todd Boehly, owner of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Boca Juniors full-back Dylan Gorosito.

According to a report from El Transigente, Chelsea have been showing interest in the 19-year-old full-back, and they could look to make a move for him.

Gorosito is highly rated in South America, and he has a bright future. He is a part of the Argentine under-20 squad, and the right back would be a solid acquisition for Chelsea.

Chelsea have shown a strong interest in securing his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they follow it up with an official offer to get the deal done.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the South American as well. It would be a major step up for him, and he would get to test himself in English football. Even though he might not be a regular starter for them, he could develop into a useful squad player with the right guidance.

Boca Juniors do not want to lose the player anytime soon, but they could be under pressure to sell him if there is a lucrative proposal on the table. The player is likely to be keen on the move as well, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent windows. They are looking to put together a formidable team for the future, and investing in the 19-year-old would be ideal.

They could help him fulfil his potential and develop into a key player for the club.

Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the young defender will look to establish himself as a key player for them and fight for trophies in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal now.

