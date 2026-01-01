(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been dismissed, and the club is now seeking potential replacements.

The Italian was sacked earlier today, and former England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly a target for the Blues.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea’s search for Maresca’s replacement is already underway, and several names are on the Chelsea wish list. Southgate is reportedly the favourite to take over at Chelsea.

Southgate has been linked with Manchester United recently.

Gareth Southgate to land Chelsea job?

He has extensive experience in English football, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done. The opportunity to manage one of the country’s biggest clubs will be quite exciting for Southgate. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to take over as the manager of the London club.

Chelsea are looking to get back to the top of English football, and they have spent quite a lot of money on top-quality players in recent windows. However, the performances have been mediocre in recent weeks, and it is no surprise that Chelsea have decided to make a change.

It will be interesting to see if Southgate can take them back to the top of English football.

Can Southgate do a job at Chelsea?

The 55-year-old will be under a lot of pressure if he takes over at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have top-quality players, and they will demand immediate results. It remains to be seen how the former England manager fares if he takes over at Chelsea.

Chelsea will be expected to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and any new manager will have to live up to that expectation.

Southgate did an impressive job with the England national team, guiding them to the finals and semi-finals of major tournaments; he will look to make his mark at the club level with Chelsea as well.