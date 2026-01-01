Chelsea move quickly after Maresca exit as 41-year-old is named as leading candidate

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are wasting little time in their search for a new head coach following the departure of Enzo Maresca, with the club determined to make an appointment swiftly rather than allow uncertainty to linger at Stamford Bridge.

According to trusted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea do not intend for the process to drag on for weeks, stressing that the club is already actively working behind the scenes to finalise the next managerial appointment.

With the Premier League season reaching a critical phase and long-term planning for the January and summer transfer windows underway, the club’s hierarchy believes clarity in the dugout is essential.

Romano has indicated that Chelsea want a quick resolution to reassure players, staff and supporters, while also ensuring that preparations for upcoming fixtures and recruitment plans remain on track.

Chelsea identify Enzo Maresca successor

One name that has quickly gained traction internally is Liam Rosenior.

The former Hull City boss has earned widespread admiration for his work at RC Strasbourg, a club that operates under the same BlueCo ownership model as Chelsea.

Rosenior’s success in France, particularly his ability to implement a clear tactical identity while developing young players, has not gone unnoticed at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior is highly rated by Chelsea’s decision-makers because of his modern coaching methods, strong communication skills and willingness to work within a structured sporting model.

At Strasbourg, he has overseen noticeable progress in both performances and player development, helping younger talents thrive while maintaining competitiveness in Ligue 1.

His familiarity with the BlueCo ownership structure is also seen as a significant advantage, as it would allow for a smoother transition and alignment with Chelsea’s long-term vision.

Blues have closely followed Liam Rosenior

RC Strasbourg are currently seventh in Ligue 1 standings which once again shows how well Rosenior has worked with limited resources in one of the top European leagues.

It is going to be a huge gamble from the Blues if they go ahead with their interest in Rosenior.

To manage one of the biggest clubs in the world where pressure and scrutiny is always high will not be easy for 41-year-old Rosenior.

He has no prior experience of managing a big club but it is a risk that the Blues hierarchy are willing to take.

Insider names manager on Chelsea shortlist as Enzo Maresca tensions continue