Humiliation for Chelsea directors as Enzo Maresca surely heading for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun, Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea are back to square one in this chaotic project after parting ways with manager Enzo Maresca today.

Despite still being in the Champions League, the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, and very much in the race for the top four, Chelsea are once again set to change manager as Maresca joined Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel as the permanent head coaches to leave the club under the BlueCo group.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” a club statement released today read.

But was this the right call? Is it really the manager to blame for Chelsea’s underwhelming performances? Are things even that bad?

Enzo Maresca surely heading for Manchester City in possible humiliation for Chelsea directors

While nothing looks to have been decided yet, there are strong signals that Maresca’s talks with Manchester City have been pretty serious.

See blow as both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have dropped some intriguing updates on Maresca’s links with Man City…

? Enzo Maresca remains on Man City shortlist for the future, highly rated but nothing agreed at this stage. Guardiola has not made any decision, 100% focused on this season + Maresca respects Pep. Maresca, on #MCFC shortlist only if Pep leaves. ?? https://t.co/WxWoTt7TQG pic.twitter.com/rUwGerNiri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2026

It’s hard to imagine that Maresca would have picked this fight with Chelsea if he wasn’t pretty confident the City job would be there for him next summer. Have the Blues board failed to really back their manager and appreciate the job he was doing? Is it any surprise, therefore, that he decided he wasn’t feeling too loyal towards them either?

? EXCL: Enzo Maresca informed Chelsea (twice in late Oct & again mid-Dec after post-Everton comments) he was talking to people associated with Man City about #MCFC manager position if/when vacancy arises. #CFC contract obliged 45yo to do so @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/ZiqfEhRlsO — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 1, 2026

Needless to say, if the Italian tactician does end up replacing Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, and goes on to be a success, then a fair few high-up people at Chelsea are going to look rather stupid for how they handled this situation.

See below for how Maresca’s winning record compares to other recent permanent Chelsea managers and it’s clear why someone like City would be interested…

Last six full-time Chelsea managers Win % Trophies Maurizio Sarri 61.90 Europa League Frank Lampard 52.38 (None) Thomas Tuchel 60.00 Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup Graham Potter 38.71 (None) Mauricio Pochettino 50.98 (None) Enzo Maresca 59.78 Europa Conference League, Club World Cup

Chelsea fans already unhappy with the project

Chelsea have to get their next managerial appointment right, and sign some better players, because it’s clear the fans are already fed up.

Our poll below has only been live for half an hour, but there’s clearly a very strong message being sent here, with 73.5% of CFC supporters blaming the board for the team’s current problems, rather than Maresca or the players…

? – Chelsea fans, where do you stand on who's to blame for the club's problems right now? ?? #CFC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 1, 2026

“It’s yet more egg on the face of the sporting directors, who have failed with another managerial appointment, and surely have to be under pressure themselves now,” Will Faulks, editor of Chelsea News, told CaughtOffside.

Meanwhile, we’re already hearing claims that managers are rejecting the Chelsea job, so will they even be able to get anyone decent in that can lift the side in the second half of the season?